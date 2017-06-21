Jenni Kayne Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Jenni Kayne’s collection aimed to serve a purpose: “I focused on creating clothes for strong, confident women with a need for effortlessly glamorous pieces to help them navigate their busy Holiday schedules,” she explained. The designer also looked at style icon Lauren Bacall for her statement pieces — men’s shirting, high-waist pants and gingham. In Kayne’s hand, shirts were either done in cozy flannel or in a silky polka-dotted pattern — which she also rendered in tunics, layered over pants. Elsewhere, corduroy pants, oversize turtlenecks and gingham T-shirt dresses added a campy chic vibe.

This season, Kayne is also introducing home items such as Peruvian knitted throws, scented candles, bedding and pillows.

See More From the Resort 2018 Collections:

Martha Medeiros Resort 2018: Martha Medeiro’s handmade Brazilian lace collection drew from the arid landscapes of the designer’s native region of Sertão.

Elie Tahari Resort 2018: Elie Tahari designed his heavily embellished resort collection with the mind-set of traveling and escapism.

Sass & Bide Resort 2018: Sophia Berman’s resort collection referenced Casa Batllo, a fantastically decorated home by Antoni Gaudí, to inject a Spanish flare into resort.

Naeem Khan Resort 2018: Naeem Khan’s resort collection was an ode to New York’s Botanical Garden and Miami’s beachside.

Paule Ka Resort 2018: Alithia Spuri-Zampetti gave a bohemian twist to the resort collection with in-depth experimentation with textiles.