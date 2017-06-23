Ji Oh Resort 2018

Ji Oh’s brand identity has been rooted in breaking down uniform dressing with a rebellious spirit. For resort, the designer focused on bridging that ethos with an element of romantic deconstruction.

She played with asymmetric lines to challenge the eye, along with versatile ties and fastenings to engage in multiwear construction. Shirting grounded the lineup and took on some of the more interesting details. A chic single-sleeve dress with mismatched buttons, for example, had a sash that could be worn undone and a wrapped skirt that could be completely unbuttoned so that only a top remains. Another striped shirtdress provoked a traditional men’s wear shape to be more exciting, featuring a permanently bunched sleeve and sewed-down folds for a feeling of effortless at-home loungewear with spunk. The rest of the playfully constructed shirting range featured varying hemlines, open necklines and origamilike panels.

A balance of proportions, skin-baring elements and practical details ensured a feeling of youth. Cropped tops were paired back with super high-waist trousers and figure-molding skirts. A little black knit could be worn sleeveless so that the sleeves dangled or tied in the back. And she was thoughtful with design, incorporating invisible zippers onto sweaters and jackets so that elongated sleeves were cool, yes, but practical as well.

See More From the Resort 2018 Collections:

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018: Cynthia Rowley’s latest lineup is all about mastering the art of the long weekend getaway.

Claudia Li Resort 2018: The collection drew from the designer’s own dreams and the surrealist work of Joe Webb and Salvador Dalí.

Stella Jean Resort 2018: Country and tropical motifs were incorporated in this collection, focused on very feminine silhouettes.

Vivetta Resort 2018: Vivetta Ponti introduced edgier, more mature silhouettes for resort.

Martha Medeiros Resort 2018: Martha Medeiro’s handmade Brazilian lace collection drew from the arid landscapes of the designer’s native region of Sertão.

Sass & Bide Resort 2018: Sophia Berman’s resort collection referenced Casa Batllo, a fantastically decorated home by Antoni Gaudí, to inject a Spanish flare into resort.