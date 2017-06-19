Jill Stuart Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

This fresh, fun and easy resort collection was quintessentially Jill Stuart. “I went back to my roots and did very feminine but wearable pieces that I would want to wear, that my customers would want to wear,” Stuart noted. Cue dresses, skirts, knits and separates with an easygoing, girly aesthetic, including a lovely grouping in organza, including a pale pink floral skirt and short-sleeve dress with bow details that could be layered over printed or solid slips, or one of Stuart’s great knit bodysuits.

To keep resort light, there were eyelet pieces like a wide-leg white pant and dress with ruffled sleeves. The collection also included beautiful, flirty dresses and separates in a light, playful palette, along with great polished cotton chintz pants and jackets.

