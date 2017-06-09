Johanna Ortiz Resort 2018

Johanna Ortiz had her first official presentation this season. “I’ve done market for a year in New York but this is my first formal presentation. I feel ready to be here, I have met so many people from New York — and also, I think that my clothes appeal more on models rather than hangers so it was important for me to show it like this,” said the designer at her event in the garden of Ladurée in SoHo.

Fashionwise, Ortiz said that she tried to give her signature Latin flair a Southwestern vibe, while also keeping in mind that the garments ship during the winter, so layering and heavier materials were integrated. The result? Her signature volume-sleeve shirts were layered under short-sleeve striped knits, plaid flirtatious skirts were paired with denim and feather jackets, a one-shoulder ruffled sweater and, for those holiday evenings, candy-striped sequence dresses and skirts.

