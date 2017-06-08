Jonathan Simkhai Resort 2018

  View Gallery — 23   Photos


Jonathan Simkhai is in Los Angeles mode. The designer recently became bicoastal which sparked a more casual — dare we say street — approach to his collection. “I found myself inspired by the concept of change and comfort,” he said. The result: a sportier, more multifaceted lineup.

For instance, his signature allover beads instead of showing up in full-fledged gowns, are now corsets paired with pants. Or take the eveningwear, where the cuts were generous and rendered in gingham seersucker fabrics to and almost pastoral effect.

But Simkhai likes his women sexy, geography aside, so he set off shape fitting corset tops with voluminous sleeves or off-the-shoulder silhouettes with cool drawstring high-waisted pants or mid-length skirt versions, all in a sophisticated palette of camel, Army green and pewter through which Simkhai said he aimed to capture the sense of tranquility he feels in his adopted city.

Elsewhere, he embroidered high-waisted, wide-leg cropped jeans in crystal beads and gave denim boxy jackets fitted bodices. “I want to do denim my way,” he said.

