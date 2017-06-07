Karen Walker Resort 2018

Galleries

Fresh off the launch of men’s eyewear, Karen Walker showed a kitschy resort lineup that pitted the extravagant flair of Marie Antoinette against the streetwear cred of Seventies beat boys. Cultural clashes are a consistent theme throughout Walker’s collections — her fall collection focused on pirates and mutiny — so it’s no surprise she’s drawn from historical references once again.

The slogan for the season was “May you live in interesting times,” referencing the wonderfully mismatched themes of feminine frills on athletic silhouettes and what’s going on in society. Feminine ruffles, bows and “court” floral prints were applied on preppy sportswear such as bomber jackets and lemon yellow nylon parkas. The culture clash was seen most evidently on a bright orange bomber jacket with ruffled sleeves, a magenta taffeta ruffled top, ruffle and grosgrain ribbon dresses, and Kangol-inspired hats that helped round out the looks. Elsewhere, matching sets were youthful and pretty but didn’t have a clear tether to the theme — like a daisy print organza jacket and skirt or striped seersucker top and pants. No matter, a graphic print of Antoinette’s head on a cake stand imposed on a casual long-sleeved top and button down made things clear.

