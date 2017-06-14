Kate Spade New York Resort 2018

Galleries

The time of year resort/holiday delivers gave Deborah Lloyd a lot to work with theme-wise. The collection was divided into three deliveries, each designed under a different influence. The first was the night sky. “Posting the silvery moon — I can’t resist. Last week it was the strawberry moon,” said Lloyd, noting the unusual pink of the moon in New York last week. The sky dictated the palette, from pink to navy with a lot of silver in between, on soft lamé pleated skirts and long-sleeve dresses, beading and pearl embellishments. There was a nifty light-up aurora borealis bag, pretty navy velvety styles and a bunch of Night Owl accessories, with bags done in the shape of an owl, etc. The kitsch concept for December was Champagne and caviar and Chinese New Year was interpreted in playful handbags and glitter-covered boots. Miami was the mood for January with swan pool float bags and bright pink dresses, one with a pearl embroidered neckline and another with cold shoulders. Lloyd did a good job balancing the kitsch with the classic. For every owl-shaped bag complete with coiled bird legs there was a sleek satin mule or a pretty pink bag with pearl details.

