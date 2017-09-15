Kimora Lee Simmons RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

From the textures to color palette, Kimora Lee Simmons focused on Morocco as inspiration for her latest ready-to-wear collection. “My travels often serve as design inspiration, and today I place a higher value on travel than ever,” Simmons’ notes explained.

The jet-setting designer’s spring 2018 collection started with novel embroidered “Marrakech lace” dresses and evolved into basket-weave-inspired knits and travel-ready separates. Highlights included convertible shirtdresses that could be unbuttoned and wrapped up as tops as well as day-to-night separates: a ruched white shirt and an electric blue top with bar-tack details with matching apron pant. While a vintage-denim-inspired tweed jacket didn’t seem to fit, Simmons, who knows her customer well, provided plenty of her classic fit-and-flare dresses in an array of neutrals, accompanied by thematic oranges, blues and pinks, to round out the collection.