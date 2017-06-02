Kimora Lee Simmons Resort 2018

Kimora Lee Simmons takes us into her lifestyle of weekend travels and yacht outings with her resort 2018 collection. The collection includes a range of fluid ready-to-wear that, “a girl cannot travel without….It’s all you need in your bag; you don’t need to bring anything else.” Produced entirely in New York with her contemporary shopper in mind, the collection includes basics, dresses and easy separates that cover ground from day to night. Highlights in daywear included a white eyelash jacquard kimono and easy double-ruffle sleeved tops. Simmons kept the collection lightweight throughout with sequin and brocade evening dresses cut just above the knee.