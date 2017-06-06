Koché Resort 2018

Galleries

Showing her first pre-collection in New York made sense for Christelle Kocher, not only because it maximizes exposure to press and buyers, but because casual American sportswear of the Eighties is a big part of the collection. Oversize polos and track pants and jackets are two of Kocher’s signature pieces, though she treats them in a very un-casual way, working in luxe feminine fabrics such as satin and putting a godet hem on an oversize polo dress. “I like the really French clichés and American sportswear in the Eighties,” said Kocher. “I wanted the comfort and casualness but with a French attitude.”

At a time when streetwear as luxury is ubiquitous, Kocher’s work stood out for its lack of irony and genuine chic. She worked in a joyful, feminine palette of turquoise, pink, orange and white, which made the giant polo dresses, and leggings with artful embroidery down the leg look pretty and elegant. Details — feathers, graphic floral embroideries of leather petals and beads, and denim with printed with tiny suits from a deck of cards — were beautifully done.

Kocher bills her line as unisex. There were great trenches and tuxedos, but not everything had an obvious athletic touch. Soft, simple dresses with lingerie and lace details also had subtle sports banding around the back. And a ruffled logo polka dot range was classic French lady.

