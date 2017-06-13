Lafayette 148 Resort 2018

Galleries

Lafayette 148 is a great source for career women in search of boardroom-to-cocktail staples. The pre-collections tend to lean more on practicality and what their customers need during specific months — cocktail dressing for November, holiday and party attire for December, core items for January. This time around, creative director Emily Smith also delivered a clear fashion message: bold black-and-white gingham for any occasion. The package included five different scales of gingham imposed on playful shirting with twist sleeve details, skirts paired with easy black tops, both curve-hugging and loose dresses, and reversible coats with the pattern on one side and topstitching details on the other. “We thought let’s make it fashion and not just a gingham shirt,” she said in her showroom. She delivered on easy evening, playful mix-and-match separates.

It wasn’t all gingham, though. Other highlights included expanded cocktail and men’s wear-influenced tailoring. A diagonally paneled dress with metallic fabrication, velvet and hammered satin stood out for its unassuming elegance, while a lace dress cut on the reverse gave the appearance of edgy chain mail. Shirting was used to ground outfits, less as underpinnings, and evening jackets focused on strong shoulders drawn from traditional men’s wear — a major trend from fall.

