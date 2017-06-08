Lela Rose Resort 2018

Lela Rose found her charming resort inspiration in a Seventies Lynn Anderson song lyric, which she was game to recite during her outdoor presentation at Jefferson Market Garden on Wednesday afternoon: “I beg your pardon, I never promised you a rose garden.” No pardon necessary, because she delivered a collection hinged on that flower, rendered in various sizes and varieties, in prints and embroideries. Tattoo-style embroidery, a new method for the brand, was prominent on a black cotton poplin shirtdress with fluted sleeves. Double collars, prevalent on several looks, were most interesting when adorned with lace or embroidery.

Other pretty details included pearls inset in the sleeves of a white poplin shirt and on an off-the-shoulder wool crepe top, and lace-up grosgrain details on the bodice of a dusty pink and moss brocade dress. If the cold-shoulder look of a camel dress felt played out, overall the collection delivered on the brand promise: pretty modernity.

