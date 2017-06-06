Lilly Pulitzer Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Lilly Pulitzer is known for having resort wear 365 days a year, so for resort 2018, the collection was based around living in that Palm Beach paradise. “Doing a resort collection is special to us because while we do resort every season, there’s a nuance to all of it. When you get to the true resort time frame, you see a richer color palette, there’s more special occasion dressing,” the team said of the latest collection. The lineup was filled with classic Lilly silhouettes — wrinkle free, easy cotton jersey dresses (offered in a-line, straight and swing silhouettes), caftans and flowy tunics. This season silhouettes popped in jewel tones crafted from their in-house painted prints and colors.

Recently, Pulitzer has been putting an emphasis on easily packable collections that have, “everything you need, from the time you wake up to the time you go to sleep…every need of your resort day [is there].” This thought could be seen throughout, from a luxe lounge velour jumpsuit and white denim jeans with painted gold palm tree motif meant for easy day-dressing to embellished and sleeve treated tunics and dresses for evening cocktail parties.

A nice surprise evolved from a tiny, 10-piece capsule in the collection of black dresses, skirts, tops and pants, appropriately titled, “Onyx-spected.” The selection is appropriately adorned in true Pulitzer fashion, with pops of brightly colored embroideries, embellishments and prints.

See more from the 2018 Resort Collections:

Zac Zac Posen Resort 2018: The Zac Zac Posen collection evoked the glamour of the Twenties and Thirties.

Christian Siriano Resort 2018: The takeaway was a balance of the hard-soft, volume, textural play and clean lines.

Gabriela Hearst Resort 2018: For resort, Gabriela Hearst focused on materials while playing with color in a refined way.

Cushnie et Ochs Resort 2018: Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs were inspired by the idea of a celestial goddess for resort.

Michael Kors Collection Resort 2018: Michael Kors showed a resort collection with looks suited to the all the islands he loves, from Bora Bora to Manhattan.