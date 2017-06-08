Lorod Resort 2018

At their first formal presentation, and third collection overall, Lauren Rodriguez and Michael Freels cited a wish to broaden their distribution beyond Opening Ceremony, Shop Super Street and Assembly with their extensive resort collection.

“I think it was nice to get our feet wet a little bit with smaller specialty boutiques that are really on brand for us, and then from there, expand,” Rodriguez said. “Making sure the production is sound and that the fit was right. Now I think we’re ready to big it up.”

The pair re-contextualized vintage workwear, this season softening up the structured sets they showed for pre-fall with lightweight jackets, shirts and coats in a neutral palette splashed with mustard and lime green. “I think it was really important to establish those basics for our brand for some identity, and now layering in some lighter, more drapey silhouettes you can wear underneath and style with,” she continued.

Working with different pattern-cutting techniques, they showed some great asymmetric draped dresses with spiral cutting that gathers fabric in front or around the body. Telegraphing their penchant for vintage, they cut pants and coats with vintage chenille blankets they had sourced and overdyed. “Each garment is individual,” Lauren said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind piece for the most part.”

