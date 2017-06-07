M. Martin Resort 2018

Galleries

Designers Jennifer Noyes and Alex Gilbert have found that their customers resonate most with a relaxed, sophisticated ease of silhouette that carries over one season to the next. “For us it’s never about trends,” Gilbert noted during a preview. “It’s really about creating something that’s timeless, effortless and elegant.” They see resort as a time to update their core offering in resort-like tones of red, navy and sandy neutrals to add a bit of punch to a long sales season.

“We like to focus on the foundation of what we feel like is in a modern wardrobe for our woman, and it’s those staples of American sportswear,” Gilbert continued. The duo updated American classics like their now-signature pajama blazers with lightweight fabrics, shirtdresses with pleated and tailored waists, and relaxed red suiting with generous proportions. Loosely referencing Thirties beach pajamas, they introduced playful pleated jumpsuits that gave the illusion of a dress, and floaty skorts that combined two of their best-selling silhouettes. Paired with the pajama blazers, these were equally appropriate for a beachside getaway or as comfortable yet refined office attire. Clingy silk knit turtleneck dresses in ivory helped to elongate the body while maintaining a sensual quality. They were just as easily imagined styled over the skorts for a look of confident minimalism.

