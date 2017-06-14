M Missoni Resort 2018

At her fall show in Milan last February, Angela Missoni handed out hundreds of pink pussy hats, the accessory symbol of feminist outrage over the Trump presidency. The sentiment spilled over into her playful M Missoni resort effort.

Titled “Fight Like a Girl,” the collection featured abstract animal prints akin to children’s drawings and slogans like “Stay wild child” and “Don’t touch my rights.” Seventies shapes were balanced with more preppy and modern ones: palazzo pants, overalls, coat dresses and polo dresses. From afar, the prints looked like playful doodles that added a kitschy, whimsical quality to the clothes. Fuzzy knit T-shirts and cardigans furthered the wild-child theme.

Lots of skin-baring designs and floral embroidery fed the collection’s free-spirited mentality. Denim was a big push for the season, rendered with a lightweight linen-cotton blend on an open-back dress, jumpers styled with white T-shirts, and a coat with a frayed neckline. Elsewhere, matching sets took the effort out of stylish head-to-toe dressing.

