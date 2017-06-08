Galleries

At Mantu, seaside references gave the collection a serene tone. For starters, the sophisticated palette of different shades of blue, crispy whites and sand tones went nicely with the easy, effortless silhouettes. A great fluid trench, for example, featured a pleated back, while white men’s wear-inspired shirts were generously cut and, in some instances, featured open backs or floral embroideries — reinforcing the collection’s constant attempt to balance feminine and masculine elements. Other highlights included great silky polka dot pajama ensembles and a mid-length dress. On the more summery side of the spectrum, great linen shirtdresses and voluminous ample tunics stood out.

