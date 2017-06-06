Mara Hoffman Resort 2018

Galleries

“The goal was small but impactful,” explained Mara Hoffman of her newest, one delivery, refined resort 2018 collection. Hoffman has been working tirelessly toward sustainability with her brand over the past few years while focusing on taking its eco-friendly ready-to-wear to a more elevated level. While the pre-spring 2018 collection, as Hoffman appropriately calls the season, is its largest rtw pre-spring collection to date, it is expertly edited and mindfully designed with only one delivery.

“It’s been this interesting approach when it comes to the design part of it and the size of a collection,” Hoffman stated. “It’s almost as important — the size of a collection that you’re putting out and what actually ends up getting manufactured — as opposed to putting out this huge thing and then actually producing 40 percent of it because of the drop off. We’re trying to shift that where we make each piece as special as we can, and push — with determination — what each buy should be. Smaller collections with more thought, more intent.”

The collection was also created with an agnostic approach to seasonality. “If she’s in New York City, she’s able to find these pieces and be able to layer and wear them or if she is traveling during that time, there’s a mutual kind of thing happening.”

For resort, Hoffman pushed away from her portfolio of prints and opted for a fresh, richly colored selection of lighter rtw and woven silhouettes. From the two-piece yellow knit skirt set to a pair of bright red knit pants paired with a billowy, striped blue one-shoulder blouse, the collection felt cohesive. The placement of wraps and knots, a personal design thing as noted by Hoffman, on shoulders, backs and waists also tied the collection together. Small but impactful, and one might add smart.

