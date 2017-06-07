Marc Jacobs Resort 2018

Galleries

Marc Jacobs went low-key for resort 2018, at least in terms of presentation. No mini shows, no showroom presentations for press. Critics could walk through the showroom during sales appointments, while the main message was presented via a look book inspired by Robert Longo’s famous “Men in the Cities” series. Models were photographed in motion, lurching, posing, jumping, dancing, like the figures clad in suits and office attire in Longo’s drawings. Jacobs’ subjects were dressed with significantly more flair, femininity and color.

Many of the silhouettes had a throwback Sixties vibe, the girly side of the era captured in neat jackets, slip skirts, bra tops and shifts done in sorbet satins trimmed in glamorous jeweled embroidery, paillettes and fringe, all designed to move. Mary jane pumps and kitten heel slingbacks in silver and black patent underscored the retro vibe yet the shapes were fundamentally simple and classic. The look book was stocked with ultra pretty, feminine pieces and plenty of party attire — the resort ships for holiday season. But the racks in the showroom showed a more casual side of the collection, rife with signature Marc Jacobs references such as simple sweet dresses, much like the style that recently had a comeback as the blue dress from 1998 that Carrie Bradshaw almost wore in the opening credits of “Sex and the City,” as well as jackets trimmed with pom-poms from the dilapidated Victorian beach collection for spring 2014.

