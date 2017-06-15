Marchesa Notte Resort 2018

Galleries

As they did for their main label, creative directors Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig referenced the work of interior designer Tony Duquette for sister label Notte’s resort collection. Plays on vibrant color combinations, lush embroidery and textural elements were the tether to Duquette’s more-is-more philosophy.

The two lines occupy the same world of occasionwear, and the designers have seen a lot of crossover. “People do own both and it’s not people own one or the other, which is nice,” Chapman said at a walk-through. “Perhaps if it’s their occasion they’ll want something a little bit more grand, as opposed to if they’re just going to a cocktail party they’ll put on something a bit easier.”

Visually, Notte’s range was flirtier, less structured and more graphic with its use of embroidery. Flirty short dresses in soft tones of blush and powder blue with fringe and 3-D florals were balanced by graphic black-and-white guipure gowns with off-shoulder construction. There was a lot of texture to take in, from sassy fringe to signature leopard print embroidery and floral threadwork that really popped against a black base. Other highlights included a crinoline-like lace dress similar to one the designers made for the Duchess of Cambridge, and a berry-hued number with ruffled tulle embroidered overlay on embroidered crepe for the effect of double layering.

