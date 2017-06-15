Marchesa Resort 2018

Galleries

Creative directors Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig mined the opulent interior designs of Tony Duquette for a collection of statement gowns rooted in lavish embroidery, bold colors and sculpted construction. An exercise in proportions made for a heightened sense of drama as well.

The designers tend to lean on a romantic sensibility with ethereal fabrics decorated with floral appliqué, feathers and fringe. A full-sleeved gown with multicolor chiffon florals definitely played to that ideal. There was an emphasis on body sculpting, as in the dusty blue gown with skirt overlay, sheer corseted gowns with decorated bodices and an alluring lavender dip-dyed gown with asymmetric tiered proportions that challenged the eye. A spirit of grandeur was kept alive with fringe framing a rose gold sheath, feathers consuming a strapless blush gown, and allover beading and appliquéd florals throughout.

Notable were separates that had more wear opportunity. Capes, for instance, have been selling well for the brand individually; they coordinate with matching gowns but style just as easily over simpler outfits. A yellow warped-floral print cut into an off-shoulder top could be grounded with trousers or elevated with a full skirt, and a black top with the illusion of ruffles cascading off the shoulders would be great for either a vacation or holiday party.

