Marina Moscone Resort 2018

At her resort preview, Marina Moscone spoke about always keeping her woman as the center of what she does. “My girl is always the same, poised and self-assured, but she has a romantic air,” she explained. Like Moscone, this girl also loves art; this season, the works of Jean Arp served as reference — the volume of his metallic sculptures informed the generously cut sleeves and rounded silhouettes while an image of Brancusi’s studio tied together the elevated color palette of whites, muted pink, dusty green, amber and bits of black.

“I have to say, this collection is very much about key pieces,” the designer said while pointing to a white off-the-shoulder shirtdress, which she explained could be worn as a dress or opened up, over vintage jeans. A group of hammered satin easy separates and feminine knits set off the more glamorous looks such as the metallic silk short dresses and a silk jacquard barely there jumpsuit. Other standouts included a soft white leather top with accentuated waist and a marble print cape strapless dress.

