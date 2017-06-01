Marissa Webb Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

There’s power in consistency, and Marissa Webb is nothing if not consistent in her design philosophy. Military elements and men’s wear influences with a feminized twist dominate the brand’s vernacular, with no exception for destination dressing. “I needed a holiday, and I had resort in my head. I want to go to Tulum. It’s very low-key and no fuss. I thought that was perfect,” Webb said of her inspiration at a private walk-through.

Hence the abundance of easy, striped cotton shirting and shirtdresses embellished with origami ruffles around the neckline and waist. Tucked into cropped, high-waisted leather trousers or baggy leather shorts, the resulting looks were classic Webb. “I think it was more about the structure of cotton, feeling like an easy fabric and at the same time being able to do so much with it,” Webb continued. The shirting element translated onto crisp cotton trousers that were wrinkle-free with a bit of stretch and also rendered in prints, including a plaid her father might don and tropical florals tying back to the theme.

The designer introduced an urban element via deconstructed trenches in cotton canvas and off-the-shoulder tops in her favorite military green. These were structured yet sexy, and stood alone in chic, no-fuss styling. Even her self-proclaimed “dorky” pants, which were cut with an “awkward” crop, translated as quirky and cool. As for her favorites, Webb called out a silver metallic jacket and pant set: “I have a thing for superheroes. This is my superhero girl. I think it’s also a fun update to leather.”