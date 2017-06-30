Max Mara Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

As traditional resort inspirations go, it doesn’t get much more quintessential than the Cote d’Azur — a classic, upscale vacation mood befitting a classic, upscale brand such as Max Mara. The design team was wise to stay within the framework of luxurious classics for which the house is known, channeling casual but elegant Riviera chic with a modern touch into a practical wardrobe. Eileen Gray’s famous E-1027 villa in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin was a key reference.

Done mostly in navy, white and camel, easy tailored looks were laced with subtle nautical details — for example, a crisp denim button-down shirt and pencil skirt with a rope belt; a mannish white trench with sailor buttons down the side over wide-leg white pants, and of course the house’s signature camel coats, here cut into loose, lightweight robes. There was a languid masculinity to many of the separates, countered by the sporty, minimalist femininity of a navy slipdress with nautical criss-cross spaghetti straps, a sailor-inspired white shirtdress with black tipping and a few touches of pale pink in a sweater and robe coat.

Osman Resort 2018: Yousefzada’s cosmic collection offered a constellation of feminine and architectural shapes.

Blumarine Resort 2018: Rebecca Louise Law’s floral installation inspired the delicate beauty which Anna Molinari injected in her feminine collection.

Fleur du Mal Resort 2018: Jennifer Zuccarini presented a quintessential resort collection with a lingerie twist.

Maison Michel Resort 2018: Priscilla Royer had in mind the movie “Legally Blonde” in conceiving this collection.

Maggie Marilyn Resort 2018: Designer Maggie Marilyn Hewitt’s sun-kissed collection was based around the feeling of the last few days of summer.