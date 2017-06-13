Merlette Resort 2018

This week marks one year since Marina Cortbawi launched Merlette as an answer to effortless destination dressing for women the world over. Her line encapsulates a perennial sunny disposition and escapist spirit that lends itself to traditional resortwear. But it works year-round, leaning on design codes like volume, smocking and lightweight fabrications for trans-seasonal pieces that flatter women of any size. It’s no wonder Moda Operandi and nearly 50 stores in Japan have already opted into it.

“It’s something for feeling light right now and making people happy,” Cortbawi said during a walk-through. “It’s important right now in the world. An escapist mentality in a way is needed right now.”

No doubt the newly introduced golden-yellow and poppy magenta hues exude a free-spirited quality. Collection 3, which delivers as resort, continued on the same easy aesthetic, finished with elevated details to make them evening appropriate as well. There were button cuffs at the end of big balloon sleeves with pleated details, hand-smocked florals on easy blouses and a long eyelet gown for day or night. The designer worked with Italian mills to develop a tumbled cotton that she cut into skirts with a bit of stretch and raw edges that get crazier over time. Another full, lightweight skirt fastened only with a wrap tie to make it size-inclusive. To really align with a holiday mentality, each piece was named after a cocktail, like the “Mai Tai” top with raw edges, or the “Manhattan” dress with balloon sleeves.

