Milly Resort 2018

Luxury and comfort were key watchwords for Michelle Smith’s resort collection for Milly. It came up when speaking about a flirty sheer lace dress paired with sneakers, playful white sheer lace overalls that could be styled over bodysuits, and nubby knits with slashed details.

Resort is kind of an open-ended season, and Smith used it as a testing ground for new ideas. “I think this is a contemplative collection for me,” Smith said during the look book shoot. “I’m working on ideas that I’ll probably carry into my spring collection.”

Foremost of these ideas was elevating and injecting a sporty attitude into wardrobe favorites. A classic slipdress had pieced silk athletic stripes; denim featured similar stripes down the sides and was styled casually with a cropped lace blouse.

She feminized traditional men’s wear items and cut them with abandon. A slouchy coat had exaggerated shoulders and a shirtdress with overflowing fabric. The “fractured” shirt introduced on the fall runway was reinterpreted here as a matching set with graphic bold stripes.

As for what we might expect come spring: “I know I’m going to use a lot of color. I like the mix of something classically feminine with something a little sporty. It feels modern. It’s what I want to wear now.”

