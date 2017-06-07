Monique Lhuillier Resort 2018

Galleries

Monique Lhuillier always delivers those “belle of the ball” dresses — so to no surprise this season she continued to offer her red-carpet worthy frocks, but with a few alternatives for a more dressed-down customer. Amidst the vibrant blue-and-white, digitally painted floral princess gowns, embroidered illusion column dresses, and voluminous sleeved evening blouses and jackets, she managed to incorporate more streamlined, linear shapes into the lineup, such as a beautiful floral strapless peplum corset paired with narrow black pants and a black-and-white, below the knee dress with volume sleeves.

Lhuillier also introduced knitwear to the collection — which she had dabbled with in the past. Here, she delicately embroidered with flowers a crewneck short-sleeve version that looked great with a simple black pencil skirt.

“This season I wanted to give my customer more options to add versatility to her wardrobe and push her style evolution forward so I’m offering a lot of statement separates and introducing more novelty knits,” Lhuillier said.

