Monse Resort 2018

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim have done a great job establishing a strong brand language for Monse — men’s wear, stripes and bold color. Now the goal is develop it and “hammer home our house codes,” as Garcia said. They very clearly worked within the label’s vocabulary but the lineup felt new, familiar but not redundant.

A lightweight cotton wool men’s wear plaid came on a blazer dress, nipped, pulled and cut around the shoulders to make it modern, feminine and sexy, and a fitted top that unzipped around the shoulders for a flash of flesh that would be office appropriate or good for a night out. A blazer/white shirtdress hybrid made for a very cool new proposition. There were refreshed scarf dresses in cheerful florals, great reworked denim classics, including boyfriend jeans and a cocoon jean jacket, and trench dresses.

Kim made the collection personal. Turn’s out she’s a gym buff. Her workout habit inspired some athletic touches — track pants and sporty knits in red and green that were too chic be real ath-leisure. And a subtle homage to Canada, where she grew up. The collection featured a collaboration with Hudson’s Bay Company’s, specifically its Bay Point Blanket, here, reworked as a coat.

