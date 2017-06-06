Mugler Resort 2018

Completely unrelated to the “Wonder Woman” reboot, David Koma went for a comic book and superhero mood for resort. “It’s the idea of the super woman,” he said of the sexy/sporty sculpted silhouettes, articulated shoulders, anatomical seam work and black, white, red and blue color scheme that defined the collection.

Koma didn’t shy away from the larger-than-life theme. The shapes were empowering, not overpowering. Blazers had staple details. There were architectural peplums and a stretch patent leather top and sporty logos. A jumpsuit and bustier came with a cat-eye detail culled from a piece from the Mugler archive that Koma had been sitting on for two years. He handled the theme with grace, never letting the effects overwhelm or turn into costume and the fabrics, tailoring and execution were impeccable.

