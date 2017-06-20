Naeem Khan Resort 2018

Galleries

When one thinks of an intricately beaded, or embroidered floral gowns, Naeem Khan comes to mind. He has mastered the art of luxurious eveningwear — but with an ever more casual reality. So it’s no surprise that the designer is flirting with more dressed down options for his jet-setting clientele. “This is not really new for me, if anything it is like my days at Halston,” explained Khan while pointing to a red jersey long-sleeve column gown with sheer inserts, then passing through a draped taffeta peachy number.

Khan has also been spending a lot of time in Miami, which he calls his second home. “Naturally, Miami has inspired me — its water, the ocean…,” he said. On the racks, dresses featured coral-like embroidered patterns and shell references. But you can take the boy out of New York, but not New York’s Botanical Garden out of the boy. Khan was the latest designer to host the annual gala, and for resort, most of his dresses looked like they belonged in the Conservatory, with colorful blooms embroidered on a chic long-sleeve top paired with solid white skirt or floral prints on fluid off the shoulder dresses.

