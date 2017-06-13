Nanushka Resort 2018

Galleries

This season, Sandra Sandor created a collection mixing the mutual language of Far East Asia with the wild Western Americana. Nanushka is a Budapest-based brand that’s rooted, and continually inspired, by a “traveler’s mind-set.” That mind-set embodies leaving behind preconceptions of style and dress and experimenting and liberating your concept of style while away. Designing versatile items for easy care and packability plays into this as well.

Resort displayed a light palette of mostly light pink, Champagne and neutral separates. This color scheme played nicely to the details, all of which helped to lightly communicate the inspiration. “All the fringe and statement hardware, the denim and leather all refer to western root while the tassels, satins and silk fabrics, and the silk scarf inspired shapes refer to the oriental heritage,” Sandor explained. Overall the collection was effortlessly chic with highlights including: a lightweight, quilted jacket, a vegan leather dress with front button details waist tie, a utility trenchcoat with detachable cotton hood and matching crisp satin sets.

