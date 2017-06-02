Narciso Rodriguez Resort 2018

Galleries

From a reviewing perspective, saying the clothes speak for themselves is a pretty big cop-out. But all the adjectives one can conjure for Narciso Rodriguez’s resort collection — subtle, pure, modest, sensual — sound too generic to do it justice. Basically, it was a perfect pre-collection, a tight lineup — nothing extra — that cast Rodriguez’s minimalist vision in a soft light. His main inflection points came from couture references, such as the cinched waist on a black dress with a gently voluminous asymmetric skirt; a black stretch knit sweater with a chalky minimalist pouf of a bias-cut skirt; a lightweight crinkled wool shell with impeccable seaming details over a matching skirt. Loosely draped, pristinely tailored, or anatomically seamed and cut out, the fits were excellent. Breezy textures and the use of blush as an accent color infused the look with calm femininity. It was a collection of clothes made to be worn, no discussion necessary.