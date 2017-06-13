Nicole Miller Resort 2018

Galleries

The Nicole Miller girl exudes an edgy vibe, and for resort this was no exception. The designer added ruffles to her collection, but she toughened them with angular lines and graphic prints.

“I pleated a lot of ruffles to make them harder. I’m not really a girly girl type of designer at all. I’m trying to make them look tougher and cooler,” she explained. Another foil to sweetness was shredded denim applied on black lace pieces. Miller’s preview location in Brooklyn, a vintage carousel encaged in glass, telegraphed the juxtaposition of whimsical and a harder, industrial feel.

Great nightlife numbers included a brocade minidress with matching trucker-style jacket, a great black-and-white striped dress and an organza dress with star appliqué. Outside of party attire there were athletic-inspired separates, such as silky pants with ankle drawstrings paired with an updated bomber with floral embroidery and metal grommets. Such details kept the balance right between tough of tender.

