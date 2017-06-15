Nili Lotan Resort 2018

Galleries

“This collection is all about luxe,” Nili Lotan started off by saying at a showroom presentation. Upon first glance at the lineup of models, there was certainly a spirit of glitzy holiday fare with shiny velvet jackets, shimmery tops, faux-fur capelets, elegant slinky dresses and more velvet separates. And being Nili Lotan, there was an undercurrent of cool, laid-back approachability even with the concentration on evening.

She referenced luxe interiors for a play on rich textures and the glamour of Eighties silhouettes, filling her mood board with black-and-white photographs of elegant homes and even more elegant women. A silk blouse with poufed sleeves that reversed to gold or a cold-shoulder velvet blouse with gold flecks teetered on modern interpretations of those references. Meanwhile, a quilted metallic velvet jacket over a slinky woven mesh metallic top and wide-leg velvet pants was a youthful approach to holiday dressing; ditto for the burgundy velvet suit with slim flare trousers. “There’s a little bit of a color story which is unusual for me,” said the designer. “With the environment I think that we’re all experiencing, I think color is important. I like it obviously more tonal.”

Being able to interchange separates in endless pairings injected the lifestyle wardrobe with versatility. A velvet kimono top cinched with a tight leather belt could pair with skinny jeans for day and just as easily over a languid black dress for evening. Case in point: the ultracool denim with floor-grazing open flare was styled with a fitted velvet trenchcoat, a casual quilted military jacket and the designer’s own outfit for the day. “I’m basically designing for myself, for everything that I need.”

