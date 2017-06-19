Nomia Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Yara Flinn’s resort lineup focused on slight contrasts, playing up silhouettes that balanced masculine and feminine in soft-yet-manipulated fabrics. The designer’s process begins with fabric sourcing, this season landing on a crinkled pressed acetate she’s been in search of for a while — leading to other textured fabrics and the idea of playful layering. The acetate was cut into a pair of elegant straight leg pants with great sheen and an asymmetric top with atypical cutouts at the sleeve.

Asymmetry, in fact, was a recurring detail throughout, offering up literal twists on the shoulders of a little black dress and pale yellow top that helped break up the simplistic, organic quality of the clothes. It manifested most evidently as ruching detail across a burgundy dress and a marigold top, which was a nice color accent in the collection’s neutral palette. A blazer with varying hem length was also a refreshing take on soft tailoring that could style back to any of the pastel-hued mesh mock-neck tops for a contrast of solids and transparency. “We call this pre-spring, so it’s mostly about layering into spring with those transitional pieces,” Flinn offered during a walk-through. The piece that best embodied that transitional, seasonless quality was a lightweight duster coat with an unassuming high-slit back, whose panels were held together by only a metal piercing.

See More From the Resort 2018 Collections:

Creatures of Comfort Resort 2018: Jade Lai brought Twenties beach pajamas into the 21st century.

Sportmax Resort 2018: Sportmax looked to its archives for its collection combining sartorial and sporty references.

Christopher Kane Resort 2018: The designer traveled back to his native Scotland for this elegant, exuberant collection.

Roksanda Resort 2018: A big fan of art, Roksanda Ilincic took cues from Seventies tapestries and embedded handcrafted elements into garments for resort.

Ryan Roche Resort 2018: A trip to New Mexico inspired the color palette and overall sense of poetic romance.