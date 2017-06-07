Noon by Noor Resort 2018

Galleries

Noon by Noor’s resort offering was an evolved collection with light, botanical details. Always creating designs based on the fusion between the masculine and feminine, designers Shaikha Noor al Khalifa and Shaikha Haya al Khalifa found a nice balance for spring with evening silhouettes and luxe separates with great tailoring. The most noticeable and welcoming change for the brand was the enriched color palette, with clover green, black and white at its core with touches of rosebud pink and ladybug red. A focus on subtle embroideries over heavy embellishments was another great turn for the brand: For instance, a light pink shirt with tiny, delicate rosebud appliqués on the cuff and a ladybug embroidered skirt, styled as a strapless dress — which they are now also producing as a dress. The mood was elegant yet relaxed enough for an afternoon garden party.

