Norma Kamali Resort 2018

“I’m so over photo shoots with lightning and a crew and I just want it to be free and flow and not be constrained in a box. So I woke up one morning and I said I am going to photograph the collection myself with an iPhone. You design a collection and it’s seen through the eyes of a photographer in a way,” said Norma Kamali at her resort preview. Kamali knows a thing or two about disruption and pioneering ideas — she was one of the first designers to tackle online sales, and one of the first to get on the ath-leisure boat. “You have, have to be creative,” she emphasized.

Her collection for resort reflects all the principles by which Kamali lives. She created the multifunctional wardrobe that could be layered in endless ways, not wrinkle and done affordably and each season she updates it — this time around, she offered endless options in velvet. The biggest hit: a puffer jacket style. Who knew velvet could have such street appeal? The camouflage sleeping bag coats — another Kamali signature style — also had that cool downtown edge. “What’s great about these is that you can throw them over a cocktail dress and look great,” she said.

“This is our biggest collection, resort — we have a lot of swim and a lot of outerwear,” she said. From the look of the racks, Kamali has it pretty under control — her online stores covered with the more approachable pieces, her loyal following covered with the more fashion-forward items and her Asian base with lots of pink. “The demand for pink from China is high, so pink we did,” she said.

