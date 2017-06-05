Novis Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Jordana Warmflash’s keen attention to textures and details and to artisanal craftsmanship plays throughout Novis’ latest collection. For resort 2018, Warmflash focused on playing with the juxtaposition of fluid florals, that are light and drapey, with more geometric shapes. “It has a nice balance to it,” explained Warmflash of mixing the graphic shapes with her hand-painted floral watercolors. Resort is the first season hand-painted prints are introduced, and they successfully translated on flouncy silk dresses.

Known for her use of bolder colors and experimenting with textures, resort offered a plethora of artisanal techniques. Silk thread handmade tassel fringe dresses and skirts made for crafty and fun, yet refined additions, as did seasonal knits with inlay stitching and handmade crochet details. Macramé was another important design element, per a blue strapless dress with green, geometric trim and a pair of wool Gabardine pants with macramé trim. A cotton poplin dress with embroidered birds and pin tucks (another first for the brand) and a larger offering of printed silhouettes in cotton included more commercial offerings. All in all, Warmflash successfully translated crafty elements into wearable silhouettes.

See more from the 2018 Resort Collections:

Oscar de la Renta Resort 2018: Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim worked to keep the Oscar de la Renta loyalists happy while pitching to a new audience.

Narciso Rodriguez Resort 2018: Modernist couture references sculpted Rodriguez’s purist vision for resort.

3.1 Phillip Lim Resort 2018: A vacation to Bali and Jackie Nickerson’s book “Farm” brought a revived global vibe to the lineup.

Tory Burch Resort 2018: Friends and style icons Jackie O and Princess Elizabeth of Toro were Burch’s main muses.

Coach 1941 Resort 2018: Resort hits stores around holiday season, and Stuart Vevers’ collection was ready to party.