Öhlin/D Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Nodding to their upcoming spring collection, Öhlin/D presented an effortlessly cool, transitional collection for the resort 2018 season. Creative director Jacob Park, alongside president and founder Anne Deane, has created a feminine line that as equally fun as it is eco-friendly (or as they call it, “consciously manufactured”).

Favorites from previous seasons, such as their recycled denim shank pants, make their reworked resort debut in a lighter wash. “We’re working with this amazing wash house, it’s the only ethical wash house in the country and they’re going to be doing the wash for the entire production run [for resort]. Their standards are amazing, they reduce the amount of water that’s used per pair of pant,” explained Deane. The brand prides itself on creating high-quality products while having continuous oversight and transparency in its conscious manufacturing process.

Cutting down on fabric waste by using recycled fabrics from their scraps is another important point. For spring, instead of using their previous washed-silk CDC, they found a recycled black cupro fabric and used it to create a stunning, off-the-shoulder dress with ruffle details.

“We are a New York brand after all,” explained Park of an oversized denim jacket with back ruffle details. Inspired by playing with the idea of the mad matron and John Waters characters (more specifically Miss Divine) the collection included touches of kitschy details and funny ruffles on easygoing silhouettes. The duo noted this inspiration would be carried forward in their next collection. Two dresses in particular stood out, adorned with velvet and glitter dot appliqués for the coolest holiday looks.