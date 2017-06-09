Pamella Roland Resort 2018

Galleries

Pamella Roland looked to her own backyard, literally, for her resort collection. She designed her eveningwear to resemble her garden, with its many beautiful flowers and colors. To top it off, her collection was presented at Bulgari on Fifth Avenue. “What goes better with gowns than jewelry?” Roland mused. Although her collection is much larger, the presentation included 30 looks, with each model wearing an appropriate amount of Bulgari shine.

Roland’s classic gowns were updated in a light floral palette of lavender, baby yellow, bright geranium, light rose and white gold. Embellishments included sequin fringe and beading. Lighter chiffon dresses with floral prints and ruffles were highlights of the collection. As was a bright and fun geranium colored dress with 3-D floral appliqués that resembled fresh bundle of flowers picked straight from Roland’s garden.

