Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Resort 2018

Lorenzo Serafini called his resort lineup “Disco Romance.” He’s thinking of the iconic glamour muses of the Seventies — Jerry Hall, Loulou de la Falaise and Bianca Jagger. “I had in mind a very specific picture of Bianca Jagger in a white lace dress with doves in her hands,” Serafini said. “That gave me the right vibe for my collection.” Still anchored in femininity, the clothes were less soft and girly and more geared toward an adult party. Bold rainbow stripes were worked on a ruffled, single shoulder dress and top with extreme ruffles at the shoulder and big shiny pleated black pants. Pairing bold colors — teal, magenta and red — with black gave everything a graphic bite that was heightened by swingy party dresses or tight wrapped minis. Tassel details and braided belts added a retro decadence. Tiny star prints added a lighter touch to the print mix, but overall the look was for strong woman who wants to make an entrance.

