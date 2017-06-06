Prabal Gurung Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

The works of London-based Moroccan photographer Hassan Hajjaj informed Prabal Gurung’s resort collection. “He takes concepts such as globalization and immigration and questions the whole idea of race and identity,” said Gurung, who is also interested in all of those subjects, as well as the face value of Hajjaj’s photos. For example, many of his subjects are wearing polka-dot caftans.

Gurung drew on Moroccan landscapes and colors — beautiful spicy yellows and oranges — and referenced the local culture in the silhouettes and shapes. Flirtatious ruffles accentuated everything from a cotton poplin shirtdress with point d’esprit overlay to a white floral off-the-shoulder midlength dress. As for the polka dots from Hajjaj’s photos, Gurung worked them throughout a flamenco-inspired maxiskirt paired with a matching top with tiered sleeves, as well as a white chiffon flared skirt. For more minimal clients, he also included plenty of his signature sleek looks: a green camisole over a powder-blue flared skirt, a fluid paneled satin cami and matching drawstring pants, and a pink spaghetti strap bias-cut dress.

“Multiculturalism — it’s such an interesting conversation right now,” said Gurung. To that end, he didn’t leave his references only in Morocco. He also paired up with Iranian Italian jewelry designer Arlette Sarkissians for round earrings to compliment the collection.

