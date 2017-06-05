Pringle of Scotland Resort 2018

Galleries

A bold, interesting collection from Pringle of Scotland’s Fran Stringer. She used pure, bright colors to unite two diametrically opposed directions: the rough-hewn artisanal knits with which she’s worked since taking over as women’s wear design director at the house and an unexpected, high-drama elegance. The construct worked beautifully.

The color derived from dual sources: Seventies archival house ads featuring vibrant, classic sweaters, and the work of Ellsworth Kelly. The artist’s color explorations inspired not only the palette but the shape of the lineup’s new refinement — two dresses and a skirt and top, one in each primary color (red, blue, yellow) — all cut lean through the body and with major volume through the skirt and sleeves, made from compact, sculptural merino wool.

These beauties instantly broaden the brand’s perception as a go-to source for cozy heritage luxe without in any way diluting it. Rather, they presented a compelling opposition artiness — not to mention a considerable wow factor.

