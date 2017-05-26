Protagonist Resort 2018

Galleries

Georgia Lazzaro’s resort collection had something for every season: a poplin chambray slipdress and powder blue silk moire jacket and shift for high summer; chunky merino sweaters in bright cobalt blue and kelly green for fall and winter; shimmery Lurex knits for holiday. And many pieces in the lineup could work year-round, including the range of poplin shirts, indigo denim and satin slips and skirts.

At the risk of defaulting to cliché, Protagonist is known for its elevated classics, but Lazzaro is doing a nice job evolving beyond that, injecting traditional tastefulness with the right amount of subtle fashion edge. One of the poplin shirts styles had a high ruffled collar. There were stirrup pants and new slipdress styles with longer, asymmetrical skirts, while a gingham checked group added offbeat graphic flavor.