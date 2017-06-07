Public School Resort 2018

Galleries

“Classics” as a clothing category is subjective. One man or woman’s cable knit crewneck is another’s sweatshirt or parka. For resort, Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne wanted to focus on what they consider the classics of their own youth, growing up in Nineties New York. “We were talking about perfect forms from our everyday lives,” Chow said. “Things you don’t really need to change so how do you make a perfect form better or change the functionality?

A Windbreaker hoodie became a dress. A cotton twill trench became a cropped jacket and separate skirt. A gray sweatshirt was refashioned as a dress with oxford shirt sleeves. And tear-away track pants were cropped and dressed up in green cotton twill. The collection had the street attitude for which Public School has become known but Chow and Osborne kept it sharp. The casual, athletic roots of nylon and track jackets got chic upgrades, the former as a striped sundress, the latter luxe leather jackets in black or red and navy. As their women’s business grows — it’s already bigger than the men’s — the designers are increasingly focused on a female point of view. Thus they’re trying to make a melting floral print a signature. Chow said resort is a precursor to the upcoming spring collection, so expect to see their work on perfect forms from Nineties New York elaborated come September.

