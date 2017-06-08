Rachel Zoe Resort 2018

Galleries

How does the modern woman want to dress up in a way that’s equally effortless and casual as it is fun, original and exciting? Rachel Zoe asked herself this question when taking the first steps into designing her 2018 resort collection. “I’ve spent the last couple years trying to understand what my customer wants from me, and she wants me to tell her how to get dressed up,” she mused. “It’s my favorite part of designing, and my favorite styling. So why not just run with that?”

Her resort collection melded Sixties cool with modern, sculptural elements. Holiday dressing options ranged from a sheer lace georgette jumpsuit with raw edges and a sequin minidress to metallic fringe gowns. Structured ruffles telegraphed modern glamour, while cutouts winked to the mod movement. Silhouettes from previous seasons were also redone in white lace for weddings, a category that Zoe is exploring for the future after multiple requests from her customers and extensive market research. For day-to-day looks, a sequin bomber could be paired with Zoe’s more casual, but still glamorous, separates.

