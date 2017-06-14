Rag & Bone Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Last season, Marcus Wainwright reconfigured how Rag & Bone approaches ready-to-wear: The traditional shows are gone, as is the “runway mind-set” of distinct point-of-view collections. He’s now focused on creating an overall wardrobe composed of pieces that are designed in months rather than in seasons. “Real clothes for real people,” Wainwright said. “It’s something we’ve always done but not having a runway show is very freeing.” It’s working: The collections are stronger.

For resort, Wainwright went big — very big — on Japanese denim. There were Japanese corduroy pants and other great styles, like a denim skirt with an asymmetric, mismatching hem. An indigo bonded shearling jacket and waterproof cotton puffer stood out in outerwear. Knits played a large role, all with great details: One was embellished with pearls while another red knit sweater featured a small, embroidered slogan: “Have a nice day.” Brand staples remained, including Prince of Wales checks and finely tailored, athletic-inspired separates.

“It’s fun to do whatever the hell you want,” Wainwright declared.

See More From the 2018 Resort Collections:

Reem Acra Resort 2018: Reem Acra’s resort collection was all about clean evening separates and bold color blocking.

Nicole Miller Resort 2018: The classic Nicole Miller girl exudes an edgy vibe, and for this resort collection, this was no exception.

Erdem Resort 2018: The designer drew inspiration from the surrealist paintings of Sylvia Fein to the abstract collages of the German Dada artist Hannah Höch.

RtA Resort 2018: Eighties’ and Nineties’ influences were mixed and matched in this glamorous resort collection infused with a rock’n’roll appeal.

Tadashi Shoji Resort 2018: The designer channeled Jane Birkin for a collection of flirty separates and a bohemian spirit.

Erika Cavallini Resort 2018: Sartorial elements were introduced in this resort collection celebrating an effortless elegance.