Raquel Allegra Resort 2018

Process is crucial for Raquel Allegra. She experiments with how different fabrics take on tie-dye differently and how they feel on the hand afterward even before she starts cutting and draping silhouettes.
She designs simple and beautiful clothes for every day with a relaxed, lived-in quality. Her resort offering was displayed at the studio of artist John Newman, a newfound friend whose transportive sculptures help place Allegra’s designs into context. “I’m not making editorial pieces but John is making masterpieces of art. I’m going to wear that and buy that art,” she said, pointing to a model and her favorite piece from Newman.
This season’s silhouettes were a little more feminine, but still undone and boxy. She played with a new neutral dye application that mixed cream and taupe on a lovely dress with drawstrings on the sleeves. Jersey was mixed with textured gauze on a boxy dress with raw edges that felt light and fresh. She chose fabrics that wear well together. One model, for instance, wore fleece pants, a satin tank with raw edges, a jersey-gauze top and a leopard print knit coat — and it didn’t feel forced.
