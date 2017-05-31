Rebecca Minkoff Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Jane Birkin’s imitable, relaxed sensibility served as style inspiration for Rebecca Minkoff’s resort collection. The designer tends to gravitate toward an aesthetic of tough boho, balancing the ruffled dresses her coastal customers crave with leather jackets for their New York counterparts. These signatures were undoubtedly present — in a loose, black-based floral dress; a blue cold-shoulder ruffled minidress, and plenty of studded and printed leather jackets to suit any climate. She expanded her offering with styles relevant for now — Minkoff is a “see-buy-wear” girl, after all — including new takes on tracksuits, statement fur outerwear and a logo sweater with “Paris” printed down the front and “is for lovers” on the sleeve. Other highlights include a bigger focus on cotton poplin shirts with relaxed cuts, striped knitwear and convertible bags in both boxy and oversize shapes.