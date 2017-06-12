Rebecca Taylor Resort 2018

Rebecca Taylor took both a pragmatic and fanciful approach to resort. The former, as the designer explained, due to timing. “For us, it’s more about the holiday aspect because when we are talking about seasonality and when we ship, when retail is really selling this — it does not align with what a classic resort package would be — people are not buying resort-y stuff in November,” she said.

The latter refers more to the creative approach Taylor took. “I got really inspired by Victoriana — watching the series ‘Victoria’ on Netflix, all the voluminous sleeves and cinched waists just feel so right now,” she explained.

The result was a superfeminine holiday lineup filled with frilly dresses and flirtatious silhouettes. Sleeves took on the most hype, done in puffy proportions on pretty floral prints or crispy white cottons. Elsewhere, a micro polka-dot print in flowy chiffon showed up on a stretchy, gathered bodice jumpsuit and dress version. Taylor is known for her girly jackets, so this season she offered a great leather floral-print one with dropped shoulders and a fitted waist, as well as a versatile black tuxedo with ruffled shoulder details. “I am loving things that feel fitted in the waist; I think the waist is an important area, like the jackets that have that Nineties fit fall right there,” she said.

